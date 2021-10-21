Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.69.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,286. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.