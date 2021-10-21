Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.69.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,286. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

