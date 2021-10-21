Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 21,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 345,142 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

