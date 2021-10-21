Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $439.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

