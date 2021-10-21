Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.900-$13.100 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $372.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.52 and its 200 day moving average is $396.85. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

