Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TPST opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

