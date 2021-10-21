Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 109.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,093 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,240,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

