Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,062.76

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,062.76 ($13.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($14.45). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 91,177 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £727.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.30.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.