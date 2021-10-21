Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $65.65

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.65, but opened at $68.72. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 10,951 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

