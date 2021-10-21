TENT (TENT) Market Cap Reaches $781,906.07

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $781,906.07 and approximately $180,678.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00243264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00111403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00133209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001698 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

