Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEX stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

