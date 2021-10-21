Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,044 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.17% of Terminix Global worth $69,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 101.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE TMX opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.