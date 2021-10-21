Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,044 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Terminix Global worth $69,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

