TerraUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $78.82 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $78.82 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,734,330,258 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

