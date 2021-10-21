Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 848.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

