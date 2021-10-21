Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.86

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and traded as high as $45.15. Terumo shares last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 15,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

