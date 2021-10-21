Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.55.

TSLA traded up $18.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $884.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

