Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $647.16.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

