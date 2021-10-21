Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. Tesla has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 2,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 4,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 21,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, KSA Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $7,452,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

