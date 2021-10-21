Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.55.

TSLA stock traded up $18.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $884.60. The stock had a trading volume of 337,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

