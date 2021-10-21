Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $830.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $659.26.

TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

