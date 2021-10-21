Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $659.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.41. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

