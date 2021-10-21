Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Tether has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion and approximately $82.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,273 coins and its circulating supply is 69,613,109,914 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

