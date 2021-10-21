Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $161.92 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.