Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.92

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $166.93, with a volume of 1284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

