Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,485 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Texas Roadhouse worth $67,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,261,000 after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.