Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

