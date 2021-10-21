Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.46 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

