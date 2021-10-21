Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Textron worth $148,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

