Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.92

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 16252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.