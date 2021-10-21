Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.000-$3.200 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXT opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

