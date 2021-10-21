TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$139.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$58.27 and a twelve month high of C$146.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$138.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

