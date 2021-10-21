TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.64 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

