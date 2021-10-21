TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.