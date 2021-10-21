Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

