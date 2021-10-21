The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.44

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.44 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 13,399 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

