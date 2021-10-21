The Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBBK opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

