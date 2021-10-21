The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

