The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $59,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.76. 102,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

