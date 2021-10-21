The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6,465.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of The Blackstone Group worth $150,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

