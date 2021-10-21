The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Raised by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $59,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after purchasing an additional 93,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

