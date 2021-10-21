The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

