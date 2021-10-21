The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $216.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.