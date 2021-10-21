The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,512,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,272. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

