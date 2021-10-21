The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CG opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

