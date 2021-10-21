The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.01

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 4102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

