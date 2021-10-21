The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.90% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

