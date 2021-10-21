The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.90% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

