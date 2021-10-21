The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $465.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $476.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.60 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.72 and its 200 day moving average is $409.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

