The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Sells $225,686,110.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 885,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

