The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $609.08

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.08 ($7.96) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 142,026 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.51. The company has a current ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

