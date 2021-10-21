The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.42. The Gap reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in The Gap by 15.8% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Gap by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gap by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 5,366,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

